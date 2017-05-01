Hefty donation given to help storm victims remove root balls
Members of the Dougherty County Rotary Club presented a check for over $3,200 to the city of Albany and Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful Tuesday afternoon. "We have lots of root balls left in people's property that just financially cannot afford to get those moved to the right of way so the city can pick them up," said Rotary Club member Mary Ligon.
