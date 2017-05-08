Hazard Mitigation Grant could help homeowners in flood plain
If your Albany home was damaged by the January storms and is located in the flood plain, you might get financial help. 351 people living in both the city and the county will be getting a letter in the mail with more about this federal grant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Fouche (Oct '14)
|18 hr
|Ex of Amanda
|4
|ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10)
|Apr 28
|Jim Meredith
|74
|NAACP to host meeting after controversial searc...
|Apr 20
|CHERYLSTRIPLING
|1
|Reconfiguration Changes of Mitchell County Sch... (Feb '09)
|Apr 18
|wjb
|27
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|Apr 17
|BlackNess
|19
|Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Fighter
|13
|In a friends truck (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|41bendm3ova
|14
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC