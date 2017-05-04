'Fight the Blight' city leaders target East Albany
On Thursday night, the 'Fight Albany Blight' planning team held a town hall on how they plan on tackling blight in both residential and commercial properties. Overgrown tree limbs, dilapidated buildings, trash and litter were just a few of the issues they voiced at the meeting.
