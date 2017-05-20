Fentanyl warning issued by South Georgia drug agents
South Georgia drug agents say they are seeing more heroin use, and they warn users that powerful, deadly additives are being seen mixed with heroin across the country. Thursday the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit arrested an Albany man with a large amount of heroin.
