Family of Albany murder victim makes plea three years later
The family of an Albany man, murdered three years ago this week, is making a plea to help find his killer. Information has not lead to an arrest in the homicide case of Jeffrey Nunley, as the pain still lingers for those who love the father who was killed too soon.
