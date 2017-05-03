East Albany residents voice concerns over lack of sidewalks
City leaders want folks to know they are working to address the issue, but it will take time and money. Commissioner Jon Howard said he is aware of the need for sidewalks in East Albany, and he explained it's his top priority to see sidewalks being built as early as next year.
