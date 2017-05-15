Commission talks about Flint River Trails
On Monday, May 15, 2017, Dougherty County commissioners met to discuss potential funding for the beginning phase of the Flint River Trails. The first segment would be called the Albany State University-Downtown Connector and would allow ASU students to travel safely between Albany State University's East Campus and Downtown Albany.
