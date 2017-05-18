Coats shares rise on strong first quarter performance
Shares in Coats Group, formerly GPG, continue to climb on the back of a trading update and last December's settlement with the UK Pensions Regulator. The shares, which trade on the London Stock Exchange, have more than doubled in price over the past 12 months, representing a nice gain for New Zealand shareholders who elected to transfer their holdings to the UK register.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBR Newsroom.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10)
|May 15
|Farrell Landon
|14
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|May 15
|Farrell Landon
|20
|Amanda Fouche (Oct '14)
|May 15
|Farrell Landon
|5
|NAACP to host meeting after controversial searc...
|May 13
|fo real
|3
|ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10)
|Apr 28
|Jim Meredith
|74
|Reconfiguration Changes of Mitchell County Sch... (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|wjb
|27
|In a friends truck (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|41bendm3ova
|14
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC