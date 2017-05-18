Coats Group posts 'solid' performance in year to date
Industrial thread and consumer textile crafts business Coats Group updated the market on its trading for the period 1 January to 30 April on Wednesday, as investors prepared for its annual general meeting later in the day. The London-listed company said group sales for the period grew 5% year-on-year, with 3% organic growth, driven by stronger-than-anticipated performance in the industrial division - up 7%.
