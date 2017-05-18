Coats Group posts 'solid' performance...

Coats Group posts 'solid' performance in year to date

Industrial thread and consumer textile crafts business Coats Group updated the market on its trading for the period 1 January to 30 April on Wednesday, as investors prepared for its annual general meeting later in the day. The London-listed company said group sales for the period grew 5% year-on-year, with 3% organic growth, driven by stronger-than-anticipated performance in the industrial division - up 7%.

