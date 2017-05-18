Co. commission approves SPLOST funds ...

Co. commission approves SPLOST funds for ASU-downtown connector

Friday May 19 Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Dougherty County commissioners unanimously approved funding for the beginning phase of the Flint River Trails during a special called meeting on Friday. Commissioners voted to reallocate more than $1 million from SPLOST III, IV and V to fund the ASU-Downtown segment.

