City budget stalls over utility rate hikes
It appears there will be a revised City of Albany budget, following a round of one-on-one talks between Albany Utilities and city commissioners. Totaling less than eight-dollars for customers who use all five utilities affected by the rate increase, some commissioners think even a small amount will be tough for people, many whom are still recovering from damage caused by back-to-back storms in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10)
|May 15
|Farrell Landon
|14
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|May 15
|Farrell Landon
|20
|Amanda Fouche (Oct '14)
|May 15
|Farrell Landon
|5
|NAACP to host meeting after controversial searc...
|May 13
|fo real
|3
|ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10)
|Apr 28
|Jim Meredith
|74
|Reconfiguration Changes of Mitchell County Sch... (Feb '09)
|Apr 18
|wjb
|27
|In a friends truck (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|41bendm3ova
|14
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC