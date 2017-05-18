City budget stalls over utility rate ...

City budget stalls over utility rate hikes

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WALB-TV Albany

It appears there will be a revised City of Albany budget, following a round of one-on-one talks between Albany Utilities and city commissioners. Totaling less than eight-dollars for customers who use all five utilities affected by the rate increase, some commissioners think even a small amount will be tough for people, many whom are still recovering from damage caused by back-to-back storms in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10) May 15 Farrell Landon 14
black girls tribbing (Mar '13) May 15 Farrell Landon 20
Amanda Fouche (Oct '14) May 15 Farrell Landon 5
News NAACP to host meeting after controversial searc... May 13 fo real 3
ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10) Apr 28 Jim Meredith 74
Reconfiguration Changes of Mitchell County Sch... (Feb '09) Apr 18 wjb 27
In a friends truck (Jun '10) Mar '17 41bendm3ova 14
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Albany, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,259 • Total comments across all topics: 281,114,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC