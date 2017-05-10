BOR awards $1 million grant to ASU, Dougherty County, RiverQuarium
From left, Flint RiverQuarium official Emily Jean McAfee, USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley and Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas sign memoranda of understanding cementing a new partnership among the three entities on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walker County Messenger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NAACP to host meeting after controversial searc...
|6 hr
|fo real
|3
|Amanda Fouche (Oct '14)
|May 8
|Ex of Amanda
|4
|ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10)
|Apr 28
|Jim Meredith
|74
|Reconfiguration Changes of Mitchell County Sch... (Feb '09)
|Apr 18
|wjb
|27
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|Apr 17
|BlackNess
|19
|Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Fighter
|13
|In a friends truck (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|41bendm3ova
|14
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC