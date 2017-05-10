An Albany pastor spoke in front of ci...

An Albany pastor spoke in front of city commissioners Monday morning

Some Albany residents are asking city leaders to "find another way" when it comes to the possibility of raising utility rates. On Monday, the Board of Commissioners of the City of Albany were presented with a proposed fiscal year 2018 budget.

