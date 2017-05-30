An Albany mother is starting a schola...

An Albany mother is starting a scholarship fund in her son's name

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: WALB-TV Albany

"He always had that little funky smile and squinty eyes," Jackson said as she looked at a baby picture of her son, Malik Jordan. "I knew the day that my son passed that it wouldn't be a blessing for me but it would be for somebody," said Jackson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amanda Fouche (Oct '14) Wed Ex of Amanda 6
News Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10) May 15 Farrell Landon 14
black girls tribbing (Mar '13) May 15 Farrell Landon 20
News NAACP to host meeting after controversial searc... May 13 fo real 3
ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10) Apr '17 Jim Meredith 74
Reconfiguration Changes of Mitchell County Sch... (Feb '09) Apr '17 wjb 27
In a friends truck (Jun '10) Mar '17 41bendm3ova 14
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Albany, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,808 • Total comments across all topics: 281,456,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC