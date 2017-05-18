Albany woman could face retrial after hung jury

The Dougherty District Attorney says he has not decided if he will re-try a 24 year old Dougherty County woman, after a jury hung on four charges that she stole her disabled parents' money. Friday, a Dougherty County Superior Court Jury delivered its verdicts, after it heard the evidence on 11 charges of financial transaction card theft or fraud.

