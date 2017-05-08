Albany teacher arrested for cocaine, says it was planted

It happened last Tuesday after Dougherty County Schools Superintendent Dr. David Mosely got an anonymous phone call where a man said that Manxavier D. Greene had drugs in her car. Ms. Greene was interviewed by police and administrators, and said that she knew who the anonymous caller was; her ex-boyfriend, whom she said told her that he would "ruin her career," because he was mad at her.

