Albany teacher arrested for cocaine, ...

Albany teacher arrested for cocaine, says it was planted

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

It happened last Tuesday after Dougherty County Schools Superintendent Dr. David Mosely got an anonymous phone call where a man said that Manxavier D. Greene had drugs in her car. Ms. Greene was interviewed by police and administrators, and said that she knew who the anonymous caller was; her ex-boyfriend, whom she said told her that he would "ruin her career," because he was mad at her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amanda Fouche (Oct '14) 14 hr Ex of Amanda 4
ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10) Apr 28 Jim Meredith 74
News NAACP to host meeting after controversial searc... Apr 20 CHERYLSTRIPLING 1
Reconfiguration Changes of Mitchell County Sch... (Feb '09) Apr 18 wjb 27
black girls tribbing (Mar '13) Apr 17 BlackNess 19
News Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10) Mar '17 Fighter 13
In a friends truck (Jun '10) Mar '17 41bendm3ova 14
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Albany, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,431 • Total comments across all topics: 280,878,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC