Albany students recognized by civic club for 'Laws of Life Essay Contest'
On Tuesday, the Dougherty County Rotary Club hosted two Georgia schools to honor seven students who won the 'Laws of Life Essay Contest'. Students who participated, selected a law of life which can be a quote or a principal that means something to them.
