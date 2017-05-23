Albany Museum of Art approved for downtown move
The Albany City Commissioners voted 4 to 2 to provide funding needed to move the storm damaged Museum of Art downtown. "The Albany Board of City Commissioners showed strong support of the Albany Museum of Art's move to downtown with a vote to provide additional funding needed for the project, including a $1Million dollar deferred loan to the Museum from the Downtown Development Revolving Loan Fund.
