A mom said her 6-year-old was accidentally left on a YMCA bus in Albany on Monday.
An Albany mother is grateful that her child is okay after she said her daughter was accidentally left on a YMCA bus. The mother also said that a worker from Albany Utilities heard the child and got her out through the back door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Farrell Landon
|14
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|15 hr
|Farrell Landon
|20
|Amanda Fouche (Oct '14)
|15 hr
|Farrell Landon
|5
|NAACP to host meeting after controversial searc...
|May 13
|fo real
|3
|ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10)
|Apr 28
|Jim Meredith
|74
|Reconfiguration Changes of Mitchell County Sch... (Feb '09)
|Apr 18
|wjb
|27
|In a friends truck (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|41bendm3ova
|14
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC