2017 Southern Soul Music Festival kicks off Saturday night
Event promoter Alfred Alpo Hosely said it's important to bring good music here, instead of people going to find it elsewhere. "It's no sense for us here in Albany Georgia, Southwest Georgia, to have to travel to some of the larger cities, Atlanta, Jacksonville, so forth and so on, for good entertainment," said Hosely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Farrell Landon
|14
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|1 hr
|Farrell Landon
|20
|Amanda Fouche (Oct '14)
|1 hr
|Farrell Landon
|5
|NAACP to host meeting after controversial searc...
|May 13
|fo real
|3
|ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10)
|Apr 28
|Jim Meredith
|74
|Reconfiguration Changes of Mitchell County Sch... (Feb '09)
|Apr 18
|wjb
|27
|In a friends truck (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|41bendm3ova
|14
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC