Woman who bred and sold dying puppies avoids prison
After police raided a puppy farm in Bickenhill in 2015, Louise St John Poulton, now of Highgrove, St Albans, admitted nine animal cruelty charges. The 43-year-old admitted six counts of causing unnecessary suffering to dogs and three offences of failing to meet the needs of numerous dogs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stalbans Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|Mar 30
|Mistress 85
|17
|Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10)
|Mar 27
|Fighter
|13
|ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10)
|Mar 23
|Gsxr
|71
|In a friends truck (Jun '10)
|Mar 12
|41bendm3ova
|14
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Mar 6
|Secrety123
|12
|Amanda Fouche (Oct '14)
|Mar 5
|Chip
|3
|Anal play
|Feb '17
|Denny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC