Woman who bred and sold dying puppies avoids prison

After police raided a puppy farm in Bickenhill in 2015, Louise St John Poulton, now of Highgrove, St Albans, admitted nine animal cruelty charges. The 43-year-old admitted six counts of causing unnecessary suffering to dogs and three offences of failing to meet the needs of numerous dogs.

