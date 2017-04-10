Two more face charges in Albany murder case
Albany Police are charging Cordarrius Clay, who is already in jail with Murder. Clay, 22, is also one of seven people facing charges in the December death of Curtis Davis, Jr. A warrant has been issued against Jamale Moore, who is on the loose, for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
