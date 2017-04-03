Tree crews busy removing downed trees, preparing for severe storms
Tree companies were slammed Tuesday, as crews worked to both remove downed trees and prepare for Wednesday's severe weather. Crews with Harper's Tree Service took this fallen pine tree off of a home on Pointe North Boulevard in Northwest Albany.
