Tree crews busy removing downed trees...

Tree crews busy removing downed trees, preparing for severe storms

11 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Tree companies were slammed Tuesday, as crews worked to both remove downed trees and prepare for Wednesday's severe weather. Crews with Harper's Tree Service took this fallen pine tree off of a home on Pointe North Boulevard in Northwest Albany.

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Dougherty County was issued at April 05 at 6:03AM EDT

