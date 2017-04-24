Tift Community Market runs Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
From jams and jellies, to flowers and even hand-made stationary, Tift Community Market has been a trademark in downtown Albany for the past four years. "It's an asset to the community and people really need to come out and support it," said Kathleen Stroup, a vendor at the market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NAACP to host meeting after controversial searc...
|Apr 20
|CHERYLSTRIPLING
|1
|Reconfiguration Changes of Mitchell County Sch... (Feb '09)
|Apr 18
|wjb
|27
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|Apr 17
|BlackNess
|19
|ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10)
|Apr 11
|Kimgg546
|73
|Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10)
|Mar 27
|Fighter
|13
|In a friends truck (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|41bendm3ova
|14
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Mar '17
|Secrety123
|12
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC