Thrush Aircraft is creating 100 new jobs in the Albany-Dougherty County area.
"Being 'Made in Albany' has helped enable Thrush's success," said Payne Hughes, president of Thrush Aircraft. "We see our job as being there to help our customers do their jobs better; success for one brings success for the other, and collaboration is necessary to make that happen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NAACP to host meeting after controversial searc...
|Apr 20
|CHERYLSTRIPLING
|1
|Reconfiguration Changes of Mitchell County Sch... (Feb '09)
|Apr 18
|wjb
|27
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|Apr 17
|BlackNess
|19
|ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10)
|Apr 11
|Kimgg546
|73
|Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Fighter
|13
|In a friends truck (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|41bendm3ova
|14
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Mar '17
|Secrety123
|12
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC