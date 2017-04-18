Teen recovering from critical injuries after Albany wreck
A cross that used to hang in Maddie's car was the only thing the family could salvage after the wreck. A head on collision at the Nottingham Exit on the Liberty Expressway killed one woman and left an Albany teen critically injured on February 1. The accident took the life of Marteshia Green, 30, and left Maddie critically injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reconfiguration Changes of Mitchell County Sch... (Feb '09)
|Tue
|wjb
|27
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|Apr 17
|BlackNess
|19
|ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10)
|Apr 11
|Kimgg546
|73
|Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10)
|Mar 27
|Fighter
|13
|In a friends truck (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|41bendm3ova
|14
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Mar '17
|Secrety123
|12
|Amanda Fouche (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Chip
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC