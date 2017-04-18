Teen recovering from critical injurie...

Teen recovering from critical injuries after Albany wreck

A cross that used to hang in Maddie's car was the only thing the family could salvage after the wreck. A head on collision at the Nottingham Exit on the Liberty Expressway killed one woman and left an Albany teen critically injured on February 1. The accident took the life of Marteshia Green, 30, and left Maddie critically injured.

