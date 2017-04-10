Senior citizens catch the Easter spirit in inaugural egg hunt
Some senior citizens in Albany spent the evening snacking on some Easter candy, thanks to an event put on by the city. It was the first ever Senior Citizens' Easter Egg Hunt and Bingo Brunch Extravaganza at the Albany Civic Center.
