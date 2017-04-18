Pedestrian killed near ASU identified

Police identified the victim as Frederick Celestine, 53, of Albany, who was struck in the 600 block of Radium Springs Road around 5:20 a.m. Albany Police said the driver of the Chevy Tahoe, Brian Williams 42, remained at the scene and spoke with police. APD said Celestine was standing on the concrete median in the middle of Radium Spring Road, and stepped into the path of the Tahoe.

