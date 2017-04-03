Part of Holly Drive to be closed
The city of Albany has issued a Lane Closure Notification for Holly Drive between Tarasavage Lane and U.S. 19, for Thursday, April 6, 2017 Dougherty County's contractor, Reeves Construction, will be performing milling and road widening operations along Holly Drive between Tarasavage Lane and U.S. 19. Holly Drive will be narrowed to one lane with flagmen controlling vehicular movements at each end of the lane closure.
