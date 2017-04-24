Mediacom launches ultra-fast a gigabita service from Columbus to Albany
Company leaders say $52 Million development will enhance quality of life in downtown and serve as recruitment tool for local companies With a ceremonial swipe of a small screen on Wednesday morning, Mediacom officially launched 1-gigabit broadband Internet residential service at its office on Macon Road in Columbus. That gives 275,000 households in more than 50 communities in southwest Georgia access to the ultra-fast service that even Washington, D.C., the nation's capital, doesn't yet have, said Phil Skinner, Mediacom's senior director of operations.
