Mars to invest $70m to up American M&M's and goodnessknows production

Mars Chocolate North America plans to increase M&M's capacity and will add goodnessknows flavor variants in a $70m manufacturing investment in the US. It builds on the $1bn investment the group has spent on its US supply chain over the past five years, which added 1,000 jobs.

