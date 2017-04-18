Lee County officials were called to a fire off of US 19.
The Lee County Fire Department, EMS and Sheriff's Office responded to find an equipment building fully engulfed in flame. WalletHub compared the 50 states in terms of 20 key metrics targeting the current health of the environment and the environmental impact of residents' daily habits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reconfiguration Changes of Mitchell County Sch... (Feb '09)
|14 hr
|wjb
|27
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|Mon
|BlackNess
|19
|ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10)
|Apr 11
|Kimgg546
|73
|Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10)
|Mar 27
|Fighter
|13
|In a friends truck (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|41bendm3ova
|14
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Mar '17
|Secrety123
|12
|Amanda Fouche (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Chip
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC