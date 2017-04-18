Jamale Devon Moore
Albany police have a murder warrant for Jamale Devon Moore in the 2016 death of Justin King, 24. Now, they are issuing a lookout to the public, as they hunt for him. The body of King was found December 11, near East Albany railroad tracks with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.
