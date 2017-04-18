Jamaica Jones shared her story of success after prison at a stakeholders meeting.
In 2010 Jamaica Jones was sentenced to 10 years behind bars after being found guilty of being part of an armed robbery. Jones went back to school and joined 'Strive2Thrive,' an anti- poverty initiative that helps impoverished families in Albany and Dougherty County.
