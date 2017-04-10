Gainesville police and crime stoppers Atlanta are searching for alleged murder suspect
The Gainesville Police department in partnership with Crime Stoppers Atlanta, are searching for the person responsible for killing Dennis Gayton. The shooter fired a shot into Gayton's vehicle killing him and causing the vehicle to crash into a tree.
