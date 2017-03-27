GA Firefighter Hurt Battling Structure Fire
April 01--SYLVESTER -- A Worth County firefighter was taken to the hospital with injuries sustained fighting a structure fire Friday afternoon. Officials with Worth County Fire Rescue did not identify the firefighter, but said the individual was taken by ambulance to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany and was "alert and responsive" Friday night.
