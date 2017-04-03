Easter Egg Hunt in East Albany Saturday

Easter Egg Hunt in East Albany Saturday

The lawn at Bethesda Community Church in East Albany is freshly mowed, and Saturday morning it will be covered with hundreds of colorful eggs. Pastor Samuel Sneed has been helping keep a spotlight on the storm recovery efforts in the area since early January, even using the church as a gathering point for volunteers and disaster relief groups.

