Easter Egg Hunt in East Albany Saturday
The lawn at Bethesda Community Church in East Albany is freshly mowed, and Saturday morning it will be covered with hundreds of colorful eggs. Pastor Samuel Sneed has been helping keep a spotlight on the storm recovery efforts in the area since early January, even using the church as a gathering point for volunteers and disaster relief groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|Apr 7
|Whiteboy
|18
|Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10)
|Mar 27
|Fighter
|13
|ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10)
|Mar 23
|Gsxr
|71
|In a friends truck (Jun '10)
|Mar 12
|41bendm3ova
|14
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Mar '17
|Secrety123
|12
|Amanda Fouche (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Chip
|3
|Anal play
|Feb '17
|Denny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC