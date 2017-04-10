Community members plan on making a di...

Community members plan on making a difference Saturday in one Georgia neighborhood.

The two main goals will be to pain the shutters of the windows and to pick up trash in the neighborhood so children can play. Gang unit specialists say that the shutter painting is gang related and marking different objects in neighborhoods indicated that this is where they call home.

