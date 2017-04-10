Community members plan on making a difference Saturday in one Georgia neighborhood.
The two main goals will be to pain the shutters of the windows and to pick up trash in the neighborhood so children can play. Gang unit specialists say that the shutter painting is gang related and marking different objects in neighborhoods indicated that this is where they call home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|8 hr
|BlackNess
|19
|Reconfiguration Changes of Mitchell County Sch... (Feb '09)
|Apr 13
|Dearmont
|26
|ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10)
|Apr 11
|Kimgg546
|73
|Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10)
|Mar 27
|Fighter
|13
|In a friends truck (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|41bendm3ova
|14
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Mar '17
|Secrety123
|12
|Amanda Fouche (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Chip
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC