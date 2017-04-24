Breaking down the Albany Utilities ra...

Breaking down the Albany Utilities rate increase

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Albany leaders are considering a new budget that includes an Albany Utilities rate hike that when added up will bring in $2.6 million annually to the utility. Divided out, it will mean a maximum of $7.68 for a customer that has all five services, less money for customers that use less services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10) 19 hr Jim Meredith 74
News NAACP to host meeting after controversial searc... Apr 20 CHERYLSTRIPLING 1
Reconfiguration Changes of Mitchell County Sch... (Feb '09) Apr 18 wjb 27
black girls tribbing (Mar '13) Apr 17 BlackNess 19
News Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10) Mar '17 Fighter 13
In a friends truck (Jun '10) Mar '17 41bendm3ova 14
David Osteen (May '13) Mar '17 Secrety123 12
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Albany, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,055 • Total comments across all topics: 280,645,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC