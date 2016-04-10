April 10-16 marks national telecommun...

April 10-16 marks national telecommunications week for 911 dispatchers.

In 2014, Albany city leaders updated their computer-aid dispatch system, which truly was a life saver during January's twin storms. Dispatchers received a high volume of calls and were able to see exactly where callers were located and send the closest first responder to them.

