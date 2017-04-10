APD issues murder warrant for armed and dangerous suspect
The body of King was found December 11, near East Albany railroad tracks with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Law enforcement said that his last known address was at an apartment in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Albany.
