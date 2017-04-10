An Albany mother is pleading for justice for her son
The mother of an Albany man gunned down last year is asking for the public's help in bringing her son's suspected killer to justice. It's been four months since Justin King, 24, was found gunned down near east Albany railroad tracks on December 11. Every day since then has been a tough battle for his mother, Pamela Davis.
