An Albany mother is pleading for just...

An Albany mother is pleading for justice for her son

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WALB-TV Albany

The mother of an Albany man gunned down last year is asking for the public's help in bringing her son's suspected killer to justice. It's been four months since Justin King, 24, was found gunned down near east Albany railroad tracks on December 11. Every day since then has been a tough battle for his mother, Pamela Davis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reconfiguration Changes of Mitchell County Sch... (Feb '09) 3 hr Dearmont 26
ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10) Tue Kimgg546 73
black girls tribbing (Mar '13) Apr 7 Whiteboy 18
News Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10) Mar 27 Fighter 13
In a friends truck (Jun '10) Mar '17 41bendm3ova 14
David Osteen (May '13) Mar '17 Secrety123 12
Amanda Fouche (Oct '14) Mar '17 Chip 3
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Albany, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,403 • Total comments across all topics: 280,261,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC