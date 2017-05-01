Albany woman celebrates 100th birthday
Church members got Williams balloons, cake, and even prepared a dinner to help her celebrate her first triple digit birthday. Folks in South Georgia can now sign up for the Color Wish Run in Moultrie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10)
|Apr 28
|Jim Meredith
|74
|NAACP to host meeting after controversial searc...
|Apr 20
|CHERYLSTRIPLING
|1
|Reconfiguration Changes of Mitchell County Sch... (Feb '09)
|Apr 18
|wjb
|27
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|Apr 17
|BlackNess
|19
|Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Fighter
|13
|In a friends truck (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|41bendm3ova
|14
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Mar '17
|Secrety123
|12
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC