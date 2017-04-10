Albany man shot twice outside club

Read more: WALB-TV Albany

An East Albany man is shot twice in the legs early Saturday morning outside an East Albany club, and he says the man who shot him is his "God-nephew." Albany Police are investigating the shooting that reportedly happened about 2:30 AM outside the Satin Lounge in the 2200 block of East Broad Avenue.

