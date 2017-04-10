Albany man shot twice outside club
An East Albany man is shot twice in the legs early Saturday morning outside an East Albany club, and he says the man who shot him is his "God-nephew." Albany Police are investigating the shooting that reportedly happened about 2:30 AM outside the Satin Lounge in the 2200 block of East Broad Avenue.
