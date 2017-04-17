Albany man killed in metro Atlanta shooting Saturday
Clayton County Police said Fanoris Jermaine Jackson, Jr. 20 of Albany, was found with multiple gunshot wounds just after 1:30 p.m. According to the officers, when they got out of their cars to help Jackson, witnesses told them the suspect was running from the scene.
