Albany home and car hit by bullets in drive by shooting
Police reports say no one was hurt when several bullets were fired into a Jeep and a residence in the 1200 block of West Waddell Avenue about 4:30 Thursday morning. Police say the Jeep's front, back, and side windows were hit by bullets.
