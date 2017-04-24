Albany Fun Park unveils new batting cages
A new attraction opened in Albany today, and it is already helping kids brush up on their baseball and softball skills. Each cage has four speeds, with the highest being 70 miles per hour for baseball and 60 miles per hour for softball.
