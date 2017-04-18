Albany-Dougherty EDC awards several area industries
The Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission honored several area industries during its annual Rise N Shine Breakfast at the Hilton Garden Inn. "We were proud to recognize, this morning, four great winners and existing industries in our community," EDC President Justin Strickland said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reconfiguration Changes of Mitchell County Sch... (Feb '09)
|Tue
|wjb
|27
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|Apr 17
|BlackNess
|19
|ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10)
|Apr 11
|Kimgg546
|73
|Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10)
|Mar 27
|Fighter
|13
|In a friends truck (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|41bendm3ova
|14
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Mar '17
|Secrety123
|12
|Amanda Fouche (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Chip
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC