Albany-Dougherty EDC awards several area industries

13 hrs ago

The Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission honored several area industries during its annual Rise N Shine Breakfast at the Hilton Garden Inn. "We were proud to recognize, this morning, four great winners and existing industries in our community," EDC President Justin Strickland said.

