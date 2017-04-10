Albany crews removed this tree late Thursday evening.
Last Monday a large oak tree fell just in front of an elderly couple's home in the Woodcrest subdivision. Now, it's been completely removed thanks to volunteers from Dougherty County, who went over after dark to help the couple.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|Apr 7
|Whiteboy
|18
|Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10)
|Mar 27
|Fighter
|13
|ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10)
|Mar 23
|Gsxr
|71
|In a friends truck (Jun '10)
|Mar 12
|41bendm3ova
|14
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Mar '17
|Secrety123
|12
|Amanda Fouche (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Chip
|3
|Anal play
|Feb '17
|Denny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC