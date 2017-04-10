Agents raid stores in a gambling operation

A couple of convenience stores are roped off this morning, as agents from multiple agencies staged raids to stop illegal gambling. Search warrants were executed at Shajanand 1 LLC d/b/a BP Station, 1817 North Slappey Blvd., and Shajanand 2 LLC d/b/a Shell Station, at 2824 Old Dawson Road, Albany.

